Vancouver Winter Radio Ratings 2023 – CKNW Remains “Top Dog”

Toronto/Vancouver (David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue) – Major markets such sa Vancouver are served by Numeris, which dpoes the bulk of radio ratings.

There has been a change in the release of such information, and media relies on veterans such as David Bray and Partners Communications for the information.

The full cross Canada report via Broadcast Dialogue is here.

When it comes to radio measurement, we are living in a turbulent time of reassessment.

The new PPM release from Numeris completes the 13-week period covering Nov. 28, 2022 to Feb. 26, 2023. It is worth noting that while COVID-19 is now having a lesser effect on radio revenues, it is also true that instead of driving to and from work, many are still working from home. This, in turn, alters the nature of drive times.

Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 10.6% share of hours tuned (down from 12.0%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with 17.6% share (up from 14.3%). MOVE 103.5 aired all-Christmas music in December, but didn’t jump out in front as they normally do, still posting a very respectable 12.9%. Here’s another odd one. Virgin holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering an 11.5% share followed by Rock 101 at 9.8%. MOVE 103.5 is way out in front for M18-34 with an 18.4% share of hours tuned (up from 11.1%). It is unusual for male-oriented stations to fall well behind MOVE. When it comes to Females 18-34, MOVE 103.5 is #1 with a 14.8 %, pointing to its all-Christmas December performing even better with younger listeners.

David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications.

Feel free to forward questions and inquiries:

Phone: (416)431-5792

E-mail: davidbray@brayandpartners.com

Web sites: brayandpartners.com, davidbray.ca