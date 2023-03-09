UPDATE with LOCAL REACTION – Province Supports Chilliwack Riverside Cleanup ($200K to FVRD)

Chilliwack – Social media continually blows up with pictures and video of various groups cleaning up riversides and streams.

It appears the Province has noticed the efforts.

NOTE: FVN has reached out to a number of the local organizations for comment.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society replied to FVN’s Comment request: We had a meeting with Patti MacAhonic (FVRD Electoral Area E Director) at exactly the time the announcement was made… not planned, just lucky! The announcement is good news indeed, but it still has to be reviewed by the FVRD board and allocated as per their approval. Patti did not confirm/say that the Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society would be included in any future meetings pertaining to this funding. We are instructed to submit our grant applications and/or communications early January of 2024. Questions still to be answered are 1 – is the funding dedicated solely for the Chilliwack River Valley or is getting divided up within all districts of the FVRD? 2 – what programs is this funding being applied to and if it includes the housing mentioned in the announcement? 3 – what services will be put in place to stop the continued illegal dumping and unhoused camps in the valley?

Chilliwack Lake Road Cleanup/Ross Aikenhead – July 2022

In a Provincial Media release on March 8:

The Province is supporting the environmental protection of sensitive environmental areas along the Chilliwack River for the removal of belongings left behind on vacant and unattended land.

“We’re investing in this cleanup to ensure that the sensitive environmental areas of the Chilliwack River shores are kept in a natural state and that there is no litter or waste for the high waters of spring runoff to pick up,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “We appreciate the local efforts of volunteer groups who have been a great asset in keeping these areas clean, but we know we need to do more.”

In recent months, volunteers from several groups have come together to remove the abandoned belongings and hazardous materials left along the Chilliwack River. To further support the cleanup, the B.C. government is providing $200,000 to the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) to create a fund to help cleanup efforts such as covering the tipping fees for refuse, removal of destroyed vehicles or rental of containers to remove debris.

“We know this is an especially sensitive area along the Chilliwack River, a salmon habitat, and we’re taking action to limit the risks of garbage and discarded belongings leaching into the ground or being swept away in the river,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We are taking action to find permanent housing options for people in need in Chilliwack and to ensure these natural areas remain intact and can be enjoyed by all.”

The issue of camps along the Chilliwack River is complex and requires a co-ordinated multi-agency approach to be effective and prevent the issue being moved elsewhere. There are regular meetings between the Ministry of Forests, local government and First Nations to determine long-term solutions to this ongoing issue in the Chilliwack River Valley.

“I am pleased to see collaboration in action after productive meetings with Minister Kahlon, MLA Paddon, FVRD chair Jason Lum and myself,” said Patti MacAhonic, FVRD director. “The enthusiasm behind volunteers who dedicated endless hours to the cleanup of Crown land is praiseworthy. The FVRD appreciates this funding, it will make a real difference in the challenges we face for Crown land in our rural communities.”

The Province is committed to addressing housing needs and solutions in Chilliwack and to build upon more than 400 housing units completed or underway in the community. This includes engaging with the City of Chilliwack about how to best move forward on homeless solutions.