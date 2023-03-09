UFV Golf – Two Women Picking Up Top 10 Finishes in Nevada

Emery Bardock and Jacob Armstrong each picked up top-10 finishes as the UFV Cascades women’s and men’s golf teams closed out solid performances at the RMC Intercollegiate at the Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, NV on Wednesday.



Bardock’s final score of +18 (234) gave her a seventh-place finish individually and led the women’s squad to a fifth-place finish after the third and final round in the 10-team field. Other Cascades at the event included Alex Brunner (+32), Lucy Park (+41), Avery Biggar (+47), and Coral Hamade (+57).



“Emery was good for both days,” noted Cascades head coach Cody Stewart.



“She hit the ball really well for all three rounds and there is a lot of excitement to go back out there tomorrow and start fresh in a new tournament. She is taking a lot of positive steps forward and she really worked hard this off-season.”



The UBC Thunderbirds took home the team victory with a combined score of +69, while Sukriti Harjai came away with the top individual score of +10.



The Cascades’ final round was highlighted by a pair of eagles on the par four first hole. Avery Biggar holed out, and less than 25 minutes later Bardock followed up with a hole out of her own as the UFV golfers notched the only two eagles of the tournament.



Stewart noted the impressive run of shots by his team.



“A hole out eagle from Avery, and then the next group through on the same hole was Lucy and she puts it to within four inches, so she almost made an eagle. Then Emery comes in from about a hundred yards and drains it.”



“It’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen on a golf course in my years of coaching. I will never forget that. It was unbelievable.”



Click here for full results



Meanwhile on the men’s side, Armstrong’s three round score of +7 (223) landed him in ninth place on the individual leaderboard, and the UFV squad finished the two-day event in seventh place.



Jackson Jacob was the next best UFV men’s golfer at the event scoring +11 to end up tied for 17th, while Eli Greene (+16), Hayden Prive (+18), and Andrew Biggar (+22) rounded out the Cascades participants.



Justin Towill from the UBC Okanagan Heat finished with the top individual score of -7, while the Lewis-Clark State Warriors claimed the team victory with a combined score of +16.



Click here for full results



The Cascades’ golfers are back in action this week as they take part in the Warrior Invitational hosted by Winona State University in Henderson, NV.

