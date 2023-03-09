New Waste Collection Contractor and Schedule Changes Starting April 1 in Surrey

Surrey – On April 1, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), will commence residential curbside collection of organics, recycling and garbage. GFL has extensive experience with waste collection industry providing services to many large municipalities across Canada.

The collection services will remain the same with weekly organics and biweekly alternating garbage and recycling collection via fully automated waste carts. However, there will be changes that some residents will experience with their collection day areas, primarily in Newton and South Surrey, to allow for enhanced waste collection service coverage to residents.

Residents are receiving their 2023 Sorting Guide and Collection Calendar in the mail this week with details on new collection schedules, how to schedule a free Large Item Pickup, and what items can go in each cart. Residents are advised to check the calendar for their collection day. Residents will also be able to download a calendar and review their schedule at surrey.ca/rethinkwaste or receive notifications by downloading the Rethink Waste App.

The brand-new fleet of waste collection trucks will be fueled by Renewable Natural Gas from the Surrey Biofuel Facility enabling the City to further reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The City of Surrey provides waste collection services to 108,000 households and 35,000 apartments units and we are dedicated to a future with less waste. Learn more about the City’s waste collection programs at surrey.ca/rethinkwaste.