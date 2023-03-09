Gallery 7 Presents The Secret Garden – Abbotsford Arts Centre – March 17 to 25

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre will be presenting the award-winning musical based on the beloved novel by Frances Burnett Hodgson, The Secret Garden. With book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this story of hope, forgiveness and renewal will run March 17 thru 25th at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

Described as a ‘splendid, intelligent musical’ by USA Today and ‘elegant, entrancing’ by Time, the production will feature a cast of 21 talented performers from through-out the Fraser Valley, expansive sets & costumes and a live orchestra.

“We’re delighted to finally be presenting this award-winning and most beautiful musical”, explains Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre and the production’s director. “We had to put the show on hold just two weeks from opening back in 2020. We’ve revived the sets, dusted off the props, reconstructed the costumes, welcomed a host of new and talented performers and we’re ready to share this special show with the world!”

Orphaned in India, young Mary Lennox journeys back to England to live with her reclusive Uncle Archie and his invalid son, Colin. Struggling to come to terms with her new life at Misselthwaite Manor, with its ghostly hallways and vast moors, Mary discovers an abandoned secret garden hidden away on the estate. A story of healing emerges as Mary dedicates herself to restoring the garden to its former glory and forges new friendships with an eclectic mix of intriguing characters along the way. Winner of the 1991 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, this powerful story will warm hearts and refresh spirits.

“I think this production is so timely”, continues Hildebrandt. “I trust that it will be an entertaining and cathartic theatre experience for people. The music is some of the most beautiful show music I’ve heard, and the production is faithful to the source material. There are themes that will engage audiences of all ages, and will put a smile on people’s faces.”

Making her debut performance at Gallery 7 Theatre in the role of Mary Lennox is Payten Whittome. Whittome has enjoyed performing in musicals for the past 10 years. Playing her embittered Uncle Archibald is Michael Holman, who last appeared in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of This Wonderful Life. Arne Larsen, who last appeared on the Gallery 7 Theatre stage in Fiddler on the Roof, takes on the role of Dr. Neville Craven, Archibald’s stern and conflicted brother. The role of Lily, Mary’s long lost aunt, is played by veteran musical theatre performer, Elizabeth Seaman and the role of Colin is played by Samuel Pue. Playing Dickon is newcomer, Wyatt Sauve and his sister, Martha, is played by BFA graduate, Jenn Mamchur. Rounding out the cast are Donna Craig, Hazel Eason, Angel Duran Huran, Nenad Ivonvic, Christa Lee Leffers, Kristin Loewen, Anna Mclaughlin, Peter Shaver, Navi Sidhu, Alyssa Strauss, Julie Tam, Nolan Van Dop, Linda Wack, and Liam Whatley.

Musical direction is by Beckie Evans and choreography is by Kyra Esau. Set design is by Matthew Piton, costumes are by Dani Dejong, hair and make-up design is by Sarah Green, lighting design is by Gabe Kirkley, and props design and production photography is by Dianna Lewis. The stage manager is Brittany Suderman.

The Secret Garden runs March 17 & 18, 21 – 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM with matinees on March 18 & 25 at 2:00 PM at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford. Tickets and more information can be found at www.gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940. A livestream option is also available.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3J6wqpU