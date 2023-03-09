Free Community Tree Planting Event in Mission Municipal Forest – April 1

Mission – The City of Mission will be hosting a free community tree planting event in the Mission Municipal Forest on April 1 to celebrate the 65th year managing Tree Farm License #26.

“Half of Mission is forest, with the oldest and largest tree farm in BC, yet many of us have never really experienced our Stave West area,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “This cutBLOCK Party is a unique way for people to celebrate our environment, history, and community. It’s a different world once you get in there and we’d love to share it with all of our neighbours.”

This will be a family-friendly event and a great way to get out into the majestic municipal forest with the community.

Each spring the City of Mission plants approximately 80,000 trees as part of its annual silviculture and reforestation program. The seedlings planted are a climate-resistant mix of Douglas fir, western red cedar, and western white pine.

Residents will be invited to plant a seedling to support our future forest and to take one home to plant. There will also be a number of other activities, including an art table, information about the City’s new brand, a campfire, and more.

The event will happen rain or shine. Please wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear. Dogs are permitted on leashes.

A limited number of small shovels will be available to share. Feel free to bring your own if you have one at home.

: Stave Falls, end of Cathy Crescent (follow signage through gate to parking area) Date : April 1

: April 1 Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Find out more at mission.ca/events.