Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival Announce Headliners for 2023 Blues Event, the Cool Blues Show – July 21 and 22

Fort Langley – The Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival announced the headlining acts for its 2023 blues event, the Cool Blues Show– Grammy nominated Ruthie Foster Band, Juno winner Crystal Shawanda, Five Alarm Funk, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, My Son The Hurricane, Silent Partners – among others.



“The 2023 Cool Blues Show offers two nights of non-stop unforgetabble blues performances on two outdoor stages at our brand-new venue, the Fort Langley Park,” said Festival co-founder and Artistic Director Dave Quinn. ”We will have five bands each night – one up-and-coming emerging opening act and four incredible headlining acts – for a total of 10 bands over the weekend.”



Presented by the Georgia Straight, the Cool Blues Show has one of the biggest blues show lineups in festival history. Music fans are encouraged to take advantage of early bird weekend passes that will be available between March 15th and April 30.



“We are beyond excited about the diverse line up of outstanding blues musicians who will be performing at our blues show from across BC, Canada, and internationally,” he added. “There will be something for every blues fan.”



The full list of 2023 Cool Blues Show headlining acts are:

Friday, July 21st:

One of the most honoured blues and gospel singers of our time, the multiple Grammy nominee is a true veteran in the industry and brings a Texas blues-Americana sound in gospel, jazz, folk, soul and blues. The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer – Delivering good vibes, rock, groove and soul, this Juno-nominated band based out of Vancouver is known as one of the best live blues performers. The pair have combined their decades of musical know-how to create a unique take on Rock & Roll swagger and deep blues style.

Saturday, July 22nd:

Led by Westcoast blues guitarist David Gogo, the band offers a great blend of soulful ballads to high-energy rockers that will have you tapping your toes. Gogo is a six-time Juno Award nominee and won the Great Canadian Blues Award for his lifetime contribution to the blues in Canada. Marcus Trummer Band – An illustrious emerging Canadian artist, Marcus Trummer’s unique sound weaves southern soul, blues and roots rock into a modern sound steeped in tradition, “rock and soul”.

Early bird weekend passes are on sale from March 15 to April 30 for just $100



After May 1st ticket pricing for the Cool Blues Show:

Regular Weekend Pass: $120

Single Tickets: $65/night

Youth Tickets (13 – 18 years of age): $30/night

6 Pack Single Tickets: $340

12 and under – free, accompanied by an adult