Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice Society Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic 2023 – July 28 at Ledgeview ⁠ ⁠

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Sports
Abbotsford Hospice Society Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic 2023 – July 28 at Ledgeview ⁠ ⁠

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice Society are hosting the 2023 Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic at Ledgeview.

Tee off is on July 28.

Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Visit their website at https://www.abbotsfordhospice.org/golf for more information.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts