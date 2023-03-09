Abbotsford Hospice Society Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic 2023 – July 28 at Ledgeview ⁠ ⁠

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice Society are hosting the 2023 Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic at Ledgeview.
Tee off is on July 28.
Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Visit their website at https://www.abbotsfordhospice.org/golf for more information.
Gallery 7 Presents The Secret Garden – Abbotsford Arts Centre – March 17 to 25
Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre will be presenting the award-winning musical based on the beloved novel by Frances Burnett Hodgson, The Secret Garden. With book and