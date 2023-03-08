LOCAL BUSINESS – Langley’s Magnolia Health and Wellness Opens First and Largest Registered Clinical Counsellors Support Network Within Canada’s Education System

Langley – Magnolia Health and Wellness announced the opening of the first and largest support network for people working within the education system in Canada.

Offering support and care to those who work within the Education System and outside, Magnolia provides a path toward total wellness.

While Magnolia Health and Wellness warmly welcomes any and every one, what makes Magnolia unique is that they specialize in serving clients from the field of education. All the practitioners have either worked in or are familiar with the education system themselves. The online platform allows clients to access help from anywhere at any time.

About Magnolia Health and Wellness:

Founded by Dr. Janine Orlando, Ph.D. RCC and Leanne Fleming, M.Ed., RCC, Magnolia Health and Wellness is an integrative, holistic wellness collective comprised of highly trained professionals who have expertise in all areas related to health and wellness. Janine and Leanne carefully curated a team of highly skilled practitioners who are leaders in their field.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada estimates that 500, 000 Canadians are unable to work each week due to mental health challenges.

On November 30, 2022, The Government of British Columbia, BCPSEA and the BCTF ratified an agreement that recognizes the need for more robust access to mental health supports for teachers. This agreement included the addition of Registered Clinical Counsellors to BC Teachers’ benefits plans and is a significant win for teachers.

