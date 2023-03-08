Four Grassroots Soccer Programs Combine for Establishment of the Alliance Centre of Excellence

Fraser Valley – Valley soccer programs are pumped about the announcement of a new collaboration between four grassroots soccer clubs in the Fraser Valley community.

Starting in the 2023 spring season, the clubs

Abbotsford Soccer Association

Chilliwack FC

Tzeachten FC

Abbotsford United S.C. – will be joining forces to provide more opportunities for local players to compete and improve their skills, through the establishment of the Alliance Centre of Excellence (ACE).



The ACE program will begin with a specific focus on players (boys & girls) born in 2011 and will be the forerunner for what the Alliance hopes will be a future BCSPL opportunity for players and families in the Fraser Valley.



Additionally, it is agreed that the Alliance clubs will establish a grassroots Festival program dedicated to the U8-U10 age groups.



All four organizations are thrilled to see this collaboration come to fruition and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the soccer community in our area.



Colin Miller

Technical Director Abbotsford Soccer Assoc.



Vagelli Boucas Technical Director

Chilliwack FC



Glenn Wilson Technical Director

Tzeachten FC



Peter Malaokone Technical Director Abbotsford Utd S.C.