CUPE 561 Valley Bus Drivers and First Transit – No Deal Yet – More Job Action On the Horizon (Thursday to Saturday – March 9 to 11)- If No Deal By March 20 – Fraser Valley Transit Will Be Reduced to Essential Service

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – After the two day shutdown of Transit service in the Fraser Valley, CUPE 561 reached out to First Transit, and the two parties agreed to sit down for talks on March 2.

That was the latest effort to reach a deal for “the most underpaid transit workers in the region” according to the CUPE release.

Although the two sides have agreed to meet, transit workers are still not collecting fares and the union will escalate its job action if no deal is reached.

As of March 8, no end is in sight for this dispute.

Another shutdown of all services except for HandyDART will occur on Thursday to Saturday – March 9, 10, and 11. Further bargaining dates with the employer are scheduled for the following week.

“Unless First Transit is prepared to deal with these issues, transit users should be prepared to go without service for a long period of time,” said CUPE 561 President Jane Gibbons. “We understand the imposition this will place on people who depend on public transit. It is not a decision we take lightly, but we have been left with no other option. That is why, since our job action began a month ago, we have given this employer ample opportunity to reach a fair settlement without having to cause constant disruption to the system.”

If no deal is reached by March 20, Gibbons said, a full walk-out will begin and the Fraser Valley transit system will be down to essential services. This means that HandyDART services will only be available for those requiring treatment for cancer, multiple sclerosis, and renal dialysis.