Cultus Lake Paving Projects Over Next Few Weeks

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park Public Works will begin paving road surfaces and pathways for the next few weeks in the following locations:

• Around Main Beach washrooms

• Cultus Lake Park office parking lot

• Multiple roadways in Sunnyside Campground

• Small areas of roadways along tree streets

• Small areas on Munroe Avenue

Cultus Lake Park Main Beach washrooms and Cultus Lake Park office will remain open and accessible while paving is being completed.

Staff will provide residents and guests additional communication regarding potential inaccessibility to facilities and roadways prior to beginning paving in those specific areas.

Should you have any questions, please contact Joe Almeida, Manager of Park Operations at 604-847-2043 or joe.almeida@cultuslake.bc.ca.