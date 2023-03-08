Skip to content

Cultus Lake Paving Projects Over Next Few Weeks

Home
News
Cultus Lake Paving Projects Over Next Few Weeks

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park Public Works will begin paving road surfaces and pathways for the next few weeks in the following locations:

• Around Main Beach washrooms

• Cultus Lake Park office parking lot

• Multiple roadways in Sunnyside Campground

Small areas of roadways along tree streets

• Small areas on Munroe Avenue

Cultus Lake Park Main Beach washrooms and Cultus Lake Park office will remain open and accessible while paving is being completed.

Staff will provide residents and guests additional communication regarding potential inaccessibility to facilities and roadways prior to beginning paving in those specific areas.

Should you have any questions, please contact Joe Almeida, Manager of Park Operations at 604-847-2043 or joe.almeida@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Cultus Lake Park/March 2023

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts