Convicted Surrey Killer Dies in Custody at Mountain Institution

Kent/Agassiz (with files from Corrections Service Canada and Black Press) – On March 5, 2023, Gary Donald Johnston, an inmate from Mountain Institution, died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on November 3, 2011, for second degree murder.

According to Black Press: Gary Donald Johnston was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced in November 2011. The trial, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, heard Johnston stabbed Fraser nine times, breaking off knife blades in his neck before bludgeoning him with a flowerpot, booting him in the ribs and making off with his wallet.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.