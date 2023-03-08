Chilliwack’s Prog Metal Band Medevil with New Album and Listening Party (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Canada’s Medevil is gearing up to release their second album “Mirror in the Darkness” in April and the 2015 Wacken Battle Canada finalists couldn’t be more pleased to show off their updated sound. This album is also bittersweet, it is dedicated to drummer Chris Malcolmson who, since recording, has passed away. The latest single off this progressive and adventurous new album is “Pray for Me” presented with a visualizer video. The band digs into the slower and moodier song.

Medevil is hosting a listening party on Friday March 24 at Flashback Brewing Co.

For more info: Facebook.com/medevilband | Twitter.com/MedevilMusic | YouTube | Instagram.com/medevilofficial​

Medevil is a highly energetic, fast-paced metal band known for its tight songwriting, intense stage presence, and roaring vocals. They are one of the few metal bands coming out of Chilliwack and hold that title proud as they have earned much praise and respect since their inception in 2014. As one of the 6 national finalists of the 2015 Wacken Metal Battle Canada, they are becoming more and more renowned throughout the country; their fame attaining them a following in their local town and across through to Vancouver.

Their music could be described as “power thrash” with half of their set being chorus-driven, and the other half focusing on blistering fast riffs. Influences for the band include Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Metal Church. Their fast but catchy songs keep the crowd chanting throughout the set, and leave them wanting more. Liam Collingwood, the band’s singer, keeps the band image in theme with the songs while on stage and will wear thematic outfits when the mood demands it.

The band was founded on January 13, 2014, by Eric Wesa (bass), as well as brothers Liam (vocals) and Ross Collingwood (drums). It only took two months after the band’s inception before the boys found the ultimate guitar duo they were looking for, Gary Cordsen and Brett Gibbs. Once the lineup was solidified, they wasted no time performing shows and begin their musical journey. As a band, Medevil has two common goals; to explore their musical talents, and continue performing live for their fast-growing fanbase.

Angry and atmospheric and at times soothing and thought-provoking, “Pray For Me” is recommended for fans of Baroness, Metallica, and Mastodon.

Listen to “Pray For Me” via its premiere on Metal-Rules HERE.​

​​“Mirror in the Darkness” comes out on April 7, 2023.

Album pre-order with an immediate download of “The Signal” at https://medevil.bandcamp.com​

Album teaser – https://youtu.be/ljUlC7DPt40​

Previous Singles:​

Lyric Video – Among Thieves – https://youtu.be/sC55M5Cy-3M​

​Stream – The Signal- ​https://youtu.be/1Uv350l-UBQ​