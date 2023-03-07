Tryouts for Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders – Age 6 -17

Chilliwack – Registration opens April 1 for tryouts to be one of the Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders.
Registration fee is $100 and that includes the uniform and hair bow.
More info at cheer@chilliwackgiants.com
Chilliwack – Registration opens April 1 for tryouts to be one of the Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders.
Registration fee is $100 and that includes the uniform and hair bow.
More info at cheer@chilliwackgiants.com
Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council is expected to approve a number of funding requests for various summer events for 2023. Council meets Tuesday March 7
Chilliwack – Tryouts for the Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Club Teams will occur Monday March 13th (Boys) and Tuesday March 14th (Girls) You can show
Chilliwack – Registration opens April 1 for tryouts to be one of the Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders. Registration fee is $100 and that includes the uniform
Ottawa/Abbotsford – Federal Conservatives are calling for Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government to protect vulnerable Canadians and immediately end their expansion of medically assisted