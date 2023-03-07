Skip to content

Tryouts for Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders – Age 6 -17

Chilliwack – Registration opens April 1 for tryouts to be one of the Chilliwack Giants Cheerleaders.

Registration fee is $100 and that includes the uniform and hair bow.

More info at cheer@chilliwackgiants.com

