Toxic Drug Supply – Another 211 British Columbian’s Died in January 2023

Fraser Valley – Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug-toxicity deaths in January 2023.

Once again, it’s not pretty.

“Our province mourns the 211 British Columbians we lost in January. They left behind family and friends, who I know miss them every day.

“As we continue to lose loved ones, the effects of the toxic drug crisis remain as some of the most urgent challenges we face as a province.

While this year’s BC budget commits $184 million for safe prescription alternatives, like diacetylmorphine, heir seems to be no end in site to what the fentanyl crisis has brought. NOTE that the majority of OD deaths from the toxic drug supply has not been what people would expect.

The majority are in private residences and not in back alleys as many people believe.

Fraser Health continues to issue warnings about a recent white chalky fentanyl in circulation as well as a substance called grey fentanyl or “grey death”. Paramedics have spoken with FVN about this. Three of four shots of naloxone may not be enough to bring back an overdose victim.

Infographic which breaks down deaths in cities and regions