Peter Gabriel – Rogers Arena – Saturday October 7

Vancouver – Peter Gabriel announced details for his long-awaited North American leg of i/o – The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.



i/o – The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called Playing For Time.



TICKETS: The general onsale for i/o – The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.



In Canada, American Express® Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress to purchase tickets. Ticket limits & terms apply.



VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



Tickets for all European shows are available now at petergabriel.com.

Peter Gabriel/Facebook