OPINION – Abbotsford MP Ed Fast Echoes Conservative Call to Scrap Expansion to Assisted Dying for Vulnerable Canadians with Mental Illnesses

Ottawa/Abbotsford – Federal Conservatives are calling for Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government to protect vulnerable Canadians and immediately end their expansion of medically assisted death to those with mental illness. MP Ed Fast has tabled Bill C-314 to stop the Liberal government’s expansion of assisted suicide to vulnerable Canadians with mental illness. Bill C-314 provides that the term “grievous and irremediable medical condition” contained in Canada’s MAiD regime does not include mental disorders.

The Liberal government continues to ignore the growing number of experts who say that MAiD expansion is risking the lives of the most vulnerable Canadians. In one year, the Liberal government will recklessly expand access to assisted death to Canadians struggling exclusively with mental illness. By March 2024, those suffering from mental illnesses like depression will have access to assisted death, even if their condition is treatable.

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast Commented in a media release with his comments in house:

Mr. Speaker, life is precious and is a beautiful gift. With that in mind, I stand here in support of Canada’s most vulnerable. Eight years ago, we warned the Liberal government that its assisted death legislation would create a slippery slope that would put at risk the lives of many vulnerable Canadians.

We were right.

The Prime Minister has engineered an unprecedented expansion of Canada’s assisted suicide regime by including mentally ill persons and signalling he wants to include children as well. There is absolutely no consensus among Canadians that we should do this. My bill, the mental health protection act, would repeal the government’s decision to extend assisted death to mentally ill persons.

Instead of inexorably moving toward a culture of death, let us celebrate and nurture a culture of life.

Let us provide these vulnerable Canadians with the social and mental health supports they need to enjoy meaningful and joy-filled lives.