Former Chilliwack Registered Massage Therapist Faces Sexual Assault Charges – Mounties Asking Public To Come Forward With More Information

Chilliwack – A former Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) from Chilliwack is facing two counts of Sexual Assault from offences alleged to have occurred at his Chilliwack business.

58-year-old, Darcy Ferrier faces two counts of Sexual Assault in relation to offences that are alleged to have occurred while he was employed as a Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) at his Chilliwack business, Dawning Relief .

Ferrier is no longer operating as an RMT.

The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is concerned that there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet reported to police says Constable Tobi Araki of the Chilliwack RCMP. We encourage anyone who may have information or any potential victims or witnesses to contact police.

If you have any information or believe that you, or someone you know may have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611.