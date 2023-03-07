Cultus Lake – Work On Lakeside Trail – Expect Traffic Delays

Cultus Lake – Work is continuing on the Lakeside Trail segment connecting Sunnyside Campground to Entrance Bay. This is going to be a really great section of the trail and is complex to build. FVRD received grant funding to support completion of this section.

From Taryn Dixon FVRD Area H Director : On Wednesday March 8th, construction will start near the Lakeside condominiums and there will be single land alternating traffic in the area from 7AM – 5PM. The work could take up to 6 weeks. I apologize in advance for any delays but the finished product will be wonderful.