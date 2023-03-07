Chilliwack Council Expected to Approve Funding Requests for a Number of Summer Festivals and Events

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council is expected to approve a number of funding requests for various summer events for 2023.

Council meets Tuesday March 7 at 2PM and it will be streamed on line on the City of Chilliwack YouTube Channel.

The agenda is here.

The requests include:

$7,500 for the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association for funding under the Community Development Initiatives Funding Policy, in the amount of $28,500. That breakdown is below ( You will notice that the Pride Festival Funding has yet to be put in place as of March 7/2023 and Summer Concerts have replaced the old Party in the Park):