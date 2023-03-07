Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Tryouts – March 13 and 14

Chilliwack – Tryouts for the Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Club Teams will occur Monday March 13th (Boys) and Tuesday March 14th (Girls)

You can show up for the tryouts, or email that you plan to attend or can register online for a specific team beforehand. If you cannot attend that day please email.

Registration now at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca

Email – infochilliwackbasketballclub@gmail.com for any questions

Boys ID / Tryouts

Monday March 13

Grade 2/3 Team – 5pm – 6pm

Grade 4/5 Team – 5pm – 6pm

Grade 6 Team – 6pm – 7pm

Grade 7 Team – 6pm – 7pm

Grade 8 Team – 7pm – 8:30pm

Girls ID / Tryouts

Tuesday March 14

Grade 6 Team – 5 – 6:30pm

Grade 7 Team – 5 – 6:30pm

Grade 8 Team – 5 – 6:30pm

Registration for a Spring Club team is now open at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca

Chilliwack Basketball Club are offering teams for 3 months this coming spring (April – July) for boys and girls in the following age groups. Chilliwack Basketball Club always encourage experienced players who may not fit in a age group below to come out.

Boys;

Grades 2/3

Grade 5

Grade 6

Grade 7

Grade 8

Girls;

Grades 6

Grade 7

Grade 8

Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Club Teams for Boys and Girls with teams in Grades 2 – 10⠀⠀

Where: Sardis Secondary

When: April – July (3 Months)

Boys: Practices Monday & Weds

Girls: Practices Tues & Thursdays

Practice Times: TBA

What: 2x practices per week, 4 tournaments, Uniform, Scrimmages, Guest Coaches

Cost: $750 – (Monthly payment plans available)

Check out Canadian Tire Jumpstart – Individual Child Grants⠀

Focus on Skill Development, mental and physical development and Basketball IQ development to make you a complete player⠀⠀⠀

Come train with and develop your skills in a competitive environment with some of the best coaches in B.C. along with awesome guest coaches⠀⠀

