Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Tryouts – March 13 and 14

Chilliwack – Tryouts for the Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Club Teams will occur Monday March 13th (Boys) and Tuesday March 14th (Girls)
You can show up for the tryouts, or email that you plan to attend or can register online for a specific team beforehand. If you cannot attend that day please email.
Registration now at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca
Email – infochilliwackbasketballclub@gmail.com for any questions
Boys ID / Tryouts
Grade 2/3 Team – 5pm – 6pm
Grade 4/5 Team – 5pm – 6pm
Grade 6 Team – 6pm – 7pm
Grade 7 Team – 6pm – 7pm
Grade 8 Team – 7pm – 8:30pm
Girls ID / Tryouts
Tuesday March 14
Grade 6 Team – 5 – 6:30pm
Grade 7 Team – 5 – 6:30pm
Grade 8 Team – 5 – 6:30pm
Registration for a Spring Club team is now open at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca
Chilliwack Basketball Club are offering teams for 3 months this coming spring (April – July) for boys and girls in the following age groups. Chilliwack Basketball Club always encourage experienced players who may not fit in a age group below to come out.
Boys;
Grades 2/3
Grade 5
Grade 6
Grade 7
Grade 8
Girls;
Grades 6
Grade 7
Grade 8
Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Club Teams for Boys and Girls with teams in Grades 2 – 10⠀⠀
Where: Sardis Secondary
When: April – July (3 Months)
Boys: Practices Monday & Weds
Girls: Practices Tues & Thursdays
Practice Times: TBA
What: 2x practices per week, 4 tournaments, Uniform, Scrimmages, Guest Coaches
Cost: $750 – (Monthly payment plans available)
Check out Canadian Tire Jumpstart – Individual Child Grants⠀
Focus on Skill Development, mental and physical development and Basketball IQ development to make you a complete player⠀⠀⠀
Come train with and develop your skills in a competitive environment with some of the best coaches in B.C. along with awesome guest coaches⠀⠀
Registration now at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca
Email – infochilliwackbasketballclub@gmail.com for any questions
Follow on Instragram and Facebook at Chilliwack Basketball Club for updates on future programs