AbbyPD Searching for Missing 46 Year Old Woman – Courtenay Cross

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating missing 46 year old Courtenay Cross.

Courtenay was last seen in central Abbotsford on February 21st, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

