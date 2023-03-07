7000 Show Up For Shine Bright Mission

Mission —An estimated 7,000 people gathered on First Avenue on Friday night for a vibrant evening of fun and community celebration at Shine Bright Mission.

“Everything about this event exceeded expectations,” said Mayor Horn on behalf of Council. “The feedback I’ve received has been universally enthusiastic, and it was great to see so many people out and engaged. We know now that we need to do even more of this sort of thing.”

Shine Bright Mission was organized by the partners in the I Love Mission campaign, a community-based project launched in spring 2020 that was focused on coming together as neighbours to support local businesses during the challenges of the pandemic. The event was made possible through a generous grant from Commemorate Canada – Reopening Fund.

“The I Love Mission team are overwhelmed by the support this event has received,” said Clare Seeley on behalf of the I Love Mission partners. “We wanted to create a celebration that captured what makes Mission special, thank first responders and support local business. Thanks to the great turnout from participants and attendees, we really showed how we all Shine Bright.”

The event featured an opening ceremony with members of Leq’á:mel First Nation Council, a first responders vehicle display, local performances, free activities, light activations, live music, train rides, late-night shopping, a night market, community booths with children’s activities, lantern making, a red-carpet photo op and many opportunities to support Mission-based businesses.

The lights will remain up along First Avenue and will turn on each night throughout the month of March. Tourism Mission has released a walking tour to provide the story about each custom-made light. Print copies are available at the Visitor’s Information Centre.

I Love Mission partners include City of Mission, Tourism Mission, Mission Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures North Fraser, Mission Downtown Business Association, The Junction Shopping Centre, Mission City Record, and Mission Folk Music Festival.