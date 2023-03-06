Spring Burn Season – March 1 to April 30 – You MUST Have A Permit

Fraser Valley – Spring Burn season is consistent throughout the Fraser Valley although the cost of burning permits are different.

Traditionally the burning is to remove winter growth, weeds and generally clean up organic growth although composting is encouraged before any burn.

In Abbotsford a permit is $50 while in Chilliwack it’s $35.

From the City of Abbotsford website: Open burning is not permitted in urban areas at any time of the year and all open burning in rural areas requires a permit. Open burning permits will be issued during designated burning seasons, (Spring season, March 1 – April 30, and Fall season, October 1 – November 30), and any burning outside of these designated seasons is not permitted. Prior to applying for the seasonal permit, please review Part 5 Division 2 of the Fire Service Bylaw, 3055-2020, and Open Burning Regulation & Guidelines. A permit fee of $50 CDN is due at the time of purchase.

From the City of Chilliwack : There are some restrictions on open burning. You must read over the requirements of the updated Open Burning Bylaw, and correctly answer a set of related questions prior to receiving your burning permit. You must be the property owner to apply for a burning permit. If you are a renter, please apply in-person at City Hall and supply a consent form signed by the property owner.