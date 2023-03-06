Skip to content

Snoop Dog – Rogers Arena – Friday July 7

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Snoop Dog – Rogers Arena – Friday July 7

Vancouver – Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces  High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off on Friday July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday August 27.
 
TICKETS:  Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7.

The general onsale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday March 10 at 9am Local Time on ticketmaster.com.   

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts