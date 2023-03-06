Snoop Dog – Rogers Arena – Friday July 7

Vancouver – Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off on Friday July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday August 27.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7.

The general onsale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday March 10 at 9am Local Time on ticketmaster.com.