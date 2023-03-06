Abbotsford – Thrash metal titans Megadeth announce their 2023 Canadian tour. The spring 13-city tour starts in Everett WA on April 26, with the Canadian leg kicking off April 28 in Abbotsford and wraps up on May 15 in Halifax.



“We cannot wait to bring Megadeth’s Crush The World tour to the Great White North – I’m still riding high from our Sold Out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it’s your turn, Canada. Get ready!” -Dave Mustaine



Cyber Army Fan Club and VIP packages go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am local time at Megadeth.com. American Express members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 7 at 12 pm local time until Wednesday, March 8 at 10 pm local time at ////Ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress. Live Nation and venue presales will run on Wednesday, March 8 from 10 am until 10 pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Thursday, March 9 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.