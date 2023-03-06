Lionel Richie with Earth Wind and Fire – Sing a Song All Night Long (Together) Rogers Arena – Tuesday September 12

Vancouver – Lionel Richie announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

In Vancouver at Rogers Arena Tuesday September 12.



2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire has cemented their lasting impact on popular music as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. These two iconic artists have now sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide.



TICKETS: The general onsale for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour will start Monday, March 13 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.



VIP NATION: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.