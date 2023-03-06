Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Thursday March 9 – Quality Hotel and Conference Centre – Abbotsford

Abbotsford – And the nominees are ..

The 2023 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards are March 9 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre on N Parallel Rd, Abbotsford.

Tickets are $80 each and available through this link.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Ceremony started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of Fraser Valley organizations, initiatives and businesses in recognizing the diversity of our community.

Cultural diversity includes but is not limited to age, abilities, ethnicity, gender, race, religion, sexual-orientation and socio-economic background.

The event started at King’s Crossing and moved to Ramada Plaza and Conference Centre in 2005, which is now known as the Clarion Hotel. This annual event has been a resounding success with over 400 people attending each year and is usually sold-out!

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards is a not-for-profit event. The event relies 100% on sponsor funds to be produced each year and keep the ticket price affordable for our nominees.