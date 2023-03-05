Skip to content

Local Spring Break Soccer Camp Opportunity for Youth Players in the Fraser Valley

Abbotsford – Registration for Summit Soccer Schools Spring Break Soccer Skills Camps has begun.

On March 21, 22, & 23 Summit Soccer School are offering the following 3 session options / timeslots:

Session Time  = 9am – Noon
Age = Grades 4 – 6 / U10 – U12 (Boys and Girls)
Skill Level = Recreational/ Developmental Focus

Session Time = 12:30pm – 2:30pm
Age = Grades 6 – 8 / U12 – U14 (Boys and Girls)
Skill Level = High Performance / Metro and Division 1 Focus

Session Time = 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Age = Grades 9 – 11 / U14 – U17
Skill Level = High Performance / Metro and Division 1 Focus

Web page info is here. 

