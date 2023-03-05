BUSINESS OPINION – Bill’s Blog – Insurance GIA vs Bank GIC

Chilliwack – Bill’s Blog | March 2, 2023

It has been over 15 years since you could get a decent return on short-term money with guarantees. Today, I want to educate you on the difference between a Life Insurance Guaranteed Investment Account (GIA) and a Bank Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC). You will discover the advantages of using a GIA are significant on multiple fronts. Also, my carrier provides liquidity (not locked into a term) and often at much higher rates than a bank. So let’s look at the main advantages and features of a GIA vs GIC.

I have already mentioned liquidity before the term is up. With a GIA, you can redeem at any time ***note; there would be a small fee for early redemption. I provide my clients with a strategy so there would not be fees. With most Bank GIC, there is no early redemption.

Because a GIA is an insurance contract, you receive the beneficiary designation with several significant benefits. The money stays outside of your estate (most estates settle between 6 months to 2 years) and is not subject to probate or taxes, and the transfer is tax-free (in almost all cases, unless it is an RRSP/RRIF). The money is paid to your desired person, persons or charity in most cases in 30 days, and it is private.

Using a GIA has another great benefit. It has the possibility of being creditor protected.

One of the best benefits is superior returns, and I will give you an updated comparison between a sample of many big banks, smaller banks, credit unions and life insurers. I will use a 1 Year Term.

Big Banks: Redeemable Min. Deposit Rate

BMO No $1000 4.25% Scotia No $1000 2% CIBC Yes $1000 .2% National No $1000 2% RBC No $1000 3% TD No $1000 4.65%

Small Banks: Redeemable Min. Deposit Rate

Cdn. Tire No $1000 3.55% ManuBank No $2500 4.5% PC Bank No $500 2% HSBC No $500 3.5% Tangerine No $1 4.65%

Credit Unions: Redeemable Min. Deposit Rate

Coast Capitol No $1000 3.95% First West No $5000 4.75% VanCity No $500 4.5%

Life Insurers: Redeemable Min. Deposit Rate

Desjardin No $1000 3% Empire Life Yes $500 4% Equitable No $1000 4% IA Yes $1000 4.7% Sun Life Yes $1000 3.85%

NOTE: Rates can Vary Weekly

So, there you have it, a good sampling of many financial institutions and what returns they are willing to pay you for your deposits into a GIC or GIA. If you are unhappy with what your bank, credit union or insurer is paying you, don’t hesitate to contact me for the superior benefits of a GIA with the best rate in BC.

