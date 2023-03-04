SurreyCares’ Second Annual “Toonies For Tomorrow” Food Security Campaign is Supporting the Surrey Community & Officially Extended Through March

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation’s second annual “Toonies for Tomorrow” campaign has officially been extended throughout March. We ask the Surrey community to open their hearts to those in need by contributing a toonie to the campaign. Proceeds from the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign will benefit the Food For Everyone Fund. This fund was created to increase food security and reduce hunger in Surrey. Beneficiaries will include community kitchens, gardens, and other low-barrier programming to secure the fund’s objectives.

Gifts can still be made online or through text-to-donate:

Donations can be accepted by visiting our website: https://www.surreycares.org/toonies-for-tomorrow.

Text “SurreyCaresToonies” to (778) 655-4773

SurreyCares Community Foundation will also have a booth at Surrey Central City Mall on March 8th from 11:00 am-6:00 pm to accept monetary and non-perishable food item donations for the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign. Stop by to contribute in person and learn more about the importance of the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign, the Food For Everyone Fund and our work.

“Give a toonie today; change someone’s tomorrow.”

Last year’s “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign benefited the Smart and Caring Community Fund.

This year’s “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign addresses Social Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 10 (Reduced Inequality), and 17 (Partnerships toward the goals).