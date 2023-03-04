Sharing Ideas with a New Group – Abbotsford Innovation Network

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Innovation Network is a new and exciting concept.

The Abbotsford Innovation Network launched its first event, “Abby Innovates: Connecting Minds, Sparking Ideas,” on February 2, at the Trading Post in Abbotsford.

The sold-out event featured a keynote speech by Dr. Jon Thomas, Director of the Esposito Family Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the University of the Fraser Valley, who highlighted the role of universities and other organizations in fostering and accelerating innovation in the Fraser Valley.

The event also included a World Café, where attendees discussed various topics related to innovation and community building.

From their website: “The launch event marks the beginning of a new initiative focused on fostering innovation, creativity, and collaboration in Abbotsford and beyond”.

For more information – abbyinnovates.com or email hello@abbyinnovates.com