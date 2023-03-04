Ridge Meadows RCMP Investigating Suspicious Death of a Middle-Aged Man on 122 Avenue

Maple Ridge – Early Saturday morning ( March 4, 2023 @ 7:30AM) , Ridge Meadows RCMP frontline officers received a report down streamed from BC Emergency Health Services about a body located in a parking lot near the 21800 block of 122 Avenue.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) are on scene. BC Coroners Services attended to assist Police with determining the cause of death.

Police are also investigating a possible secondary scene near Acadia and Dewdney Truck Road, however at this time Police do not know if these scenes are related.

The cause of death is currently unknown however it is being considered suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is currently being deployed to Maple Ridge to take over continuity of the investigation.

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school”, states Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

