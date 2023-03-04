Living Proof That Organ Transplants Matter – Ask the AbbyPD Police Chief …. and his Brother

Fraser Valley – Sign the organ donor card. Be an organ donor. You have heard this many times.

This is living proof that it saves lives.

Recently, Abbotsford police Chief Mike Serr saved a life.

His brother DJ.

Serr gave up two thirds of his liver to save a life. And yes, Serr’s liver will grow back to it’s normal size.

From Chief Serr: Thanks everyone for your incredible support. Also, the awesome medical staff at Toronto General & Transplant Clinic. My brother & I are doing well & he now has new lease on life with 67% of my liver (mine grows back)

Please consider being a donor https://register.transplant.bc.ca

FVN’s GM and News Director Don Lehn knows this within his own family: “I have two cousins in Winnipeg. Sisters. (Some 15 years ago) One gave up a kidney to the other and I still have both of them in my lives”.