Highway 5/Coquihalla REOPENED Between Hope and Merritt – Avalanche Control – Expect Delays

Coquihalla – UPDATE – It has been a mess on the Coquihalla with the snow and traffic back ups. As of 4:30PM Saturday the Coquihalla re-opened BUT expect delays due to volume and crews continue to monitor snow situations.

ORIGINAL STORY – Drivers are advised that Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway) is closed between Hope and Merritt due to extreme weather conditions.

The ministry is carrying out avalanche control.

The estimated opening is 5PM Saturday.

In the meantime, the maintenance contractor has deployed crews and equipment to clear the highway to ready it for travel when avalanche control has been completed.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on this section of Highway 5 within the past 48 hours, with more expected overnight.

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes between the Coast and the Interior. However, drivers on both routes can expect significant delays.

As weather conditions can change quickly, drivers must also ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca