Skip to content

Highway 5/Coquihalla CLOSED Between Hope and Merritt – Avalanche Control – Next Update at 3PM Saturday

Home
Weather & Climate
Highway 5/Coquihalla CLOSED Between Hope and Merritt – Avalanche Control – Next Update at 3PM Saturday

Coquihalla – It has been a mess on the Coquihalla with the snow and traffic back ups.

Drivers are advised that Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway) will remain closed until further notice between Hope and Merritt due to extreme weather conditions.

The ministry is carrying out avalanche control.

In the meantime, the maintenance contractor has deployed crews and equipment to clear the highway to ready it for travel when avalanche control has been completed.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on this section of Highway 5 within the past 48 hours, with more expected overnight.

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes between the Coast and the Interior. However, drivers on both routes can expect significant delays.

As weather conditions can change quickly, drivers must also ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

B.C. Highway Cams/March 3, 2023

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts