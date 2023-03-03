Province Spending Milions for Projects in District of Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and FVRD

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Local governments are receiving a $1-billion boost through one-time Provincial funding to address the needs of their growing communities.

Grants will be distributed to municipalities and regional districts using a funding formula that reflects population size and growth.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says that an historic investment of nearly $13 million for the District of Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, and the Fraser Valley Regional District will enable these communities to fund key projects, ensuring that people have services they can rely on as populations grow.

“Working together with local leaders is a critical part of supporting people in our region, and across the province,” said Kelli Paddon. “We are listening to local governments, who know the needs of their communities best, and providing a boost to help them deliver on the things that people count on.”

“The importance of high quality, accessible infrastructure and amenities should not be overlooked,’ said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Our government is making necessary investments into municipalities to ensure that the people of Chilliwack have access to the services they need.”

“The people of Abbotsford and Mission count on their local governments for the infrastructure that creates vibrant and healthy communities,” says Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “As a former mayor, I know how important it is for municipalities and the province to work together on investing in the future and making sure communities have what they need to thrive.”

As communities continue to grow, local governments are having to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including, roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centers, parks and social services. The Growing Communities Fund is a landmark investment that will see the BCNDP government distribute $1 billion across B.C.’s 188 municipalities and regional districts to support their unique needs.

The funding going to local governments in the region is as follows:

The District of Kent – $2,742,000

Harrison Hot Springs – $1,256,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – $8,801,000.

Chilliwack – $16,392,000

Abbotsford – $27,420,000

“The District of Kent is extremely appreciative of the funding. It will help our community realize some important projects sooner. We thank our MLA Kelli Paddon for her continuing working on our behalf,” said Sylvia Pranger, Mayor of the District of Kent.

This one-time fund supports the Union of BC Municipalities’ (UBCM) 2022 Resolution EB58, Improving Provincial Grant Process, and recommendation five of their 2021 report, Ensuring Local Government Financial Resiliency. The grants are intended to complement, rather than displace, existing infrastructure funding (like sewer, water, roads).