Highway 5/Coquihalla CLOSED Between Hope and Merritt Until Saturday Afternoon AT THE EARLIEST

Coquihalla – It has been a mess for all of Friday with the snow and traffic back ups.

Drivers are advised that Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway) will remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon between Hope and Merritt due to extreme weather conditions.

The ministry is planning avalanche control on Saturday morning, depending on weather.

In the meantime, the maintenance contractor has deployed crews and equipment to clear the highway to ready it for travel when avalanche control has been completed.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on this section of Highway 5 within the past 48 hours, with more expected overnight.

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes between the Coast and the Interior. However, drivers on both routes can expect significant delays.

As weather conditions can change quickly, drivers must also ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca