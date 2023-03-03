Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 2, 2023: Interview: Brad Latham, President-Elect, Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board “Make A Night of It” – THE PREMIERE of the Chilliwack entertainment spotlight with host Jean-Louis Bleau, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! In the first episode we’re proud to have as Jean-Louis’ first guest, Siobhan D’Souza, Executive Director of Chilliwack Community Arts Council.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Canada Border Services arrest Chilliwack Man for importing Chinese weapons.
• Connection with Radon Gas and Chilliwack Schools.
• School Trustee and Scientist Dr Carin Bondar is up for a major cinema award.
AND…
• Cultus Lake Ski-Cross champ Reece Howden, just shy of the podium
PLUS!…
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
