Chilliwack SAR Search and Rescue Raising Funds for New Building (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Search and Rescue have been tucked away n a facility on 5th Avenue for quite some time and to be blunt, it’s outlived its purpose.

What began as an unofficial band of outdoor enthusiasts willing to give up their time to help those in need in the Chilliwack backcountry – has become a vital part of Chilliwack’s emergency response.

With 121 call outs in 2021, 45 members and 14 vehicles – the current facility is ageing and too small to accommodate the training and equipment needs of the 2nd busiest SAR group in BC.

So now comes the time to ask for help.

On their website is infomaiton about the 2023 Building Project:

Every year more and more people flood in to Chilliwack’s backcountry to enjoy the incredible outdoor recreation opportunities this area has to offer. As a result, the demands on CSAR’s unpaid volunteers increases every year. For the past 15 years, CSAR members have been saving funds to put towards a new facility by donating expenses back to the team, saving public donations and minimizing expenditure. Whilst we’re proud of our efforts, we’re still a long way short.

Gerry Enns Contracting is handling the design and construction. The City of Chilliwack is contributing $1-million.

Ironically the fundraising target is also $1 Million. donate@chilliwacksar.org