Chilliwack Crews Installed Outdoor Fitness Equipment in Yarrow Pioneer Park

Yarrow – City of Chilliwac Crews recently installed six pieces of outdoor fitness equipment in Yarrow Pioneer Park.

Yarrow Pioneer Park is a 2.5 hectare property that is very special to the community of Yarrow. This park not only offers a playground for all age groups, skate park, picnic area and washrooms, it was also re-designed in 2010 with community input, solidifying the park’s place in the heart of the community. As a community hub, many events occur in the park every year, including the annual Yarrow Days event.

Learn more about the park here: http://ow.ly/ozw750N8rKK

