Abbotsford – The Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats Athletics Looking for a New Women’s Basketball Coach

After four years as Head Coach of the Women’s Basketball Team, Jessica Funk’s tenure as coach ended with the conclusion of the 2022-2023 PACWEST women’s basketball season.

“I want to thank Jessica for her dedication to our women’s basketball program. Jessica invested a great deal into the program, specifically the student athletes she coached.”, said CBC Athletics Director, Mike Teeter.

The search for a new women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

