Canada Soccer Reach Interim Funding Agreement with the Women’s National Team Players for 2022

Ottawa (with files from CBC)- Canada Soccer has announced that a deal in principle has been reached with the Women’s National Team Players on an interim funding agreement, for 2022. The terms of the interim agreement mirror a similar deal with the Men’s National Team Players that includes per-game incentives and results-based compensation.

The women’s team has said they still haven’t received pay for the 2022 season.

Players from the Olympic champion women’s team including Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie have been outspoken about pay equity and fair treatment when it comes to resources being put into their program.

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is also on the women’s team.

“This is about respect, this is about dignity, and this is about equalising the competitive environment in a world that is fundamentally unequal,” said Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s General Secretary. “We have been consistent and public about the need to have fairness and equal pay be pillars of any new agreements with our players, and we are delivering on that today. While this is an important step forward, and it signals progress, there is still more work to do to ensure both of our national programs are given the necessary resources and supports to prepare and compete.”

A new overarching collective bargaining agreement with both of our National Teams is still being negotiated. Therefore, the interim funding agreement with the Women’s National Team Players is subject to change on the basis of details included in the final collective bargaining agreement.

With the principle terms of agreement now in place between Canada Soccer and the Women’s National Team Players, final details of the Interim Funding Agreement are being finalised by their respective legal counsel.

It’s been a hectic week for Canada Soccer. It started Monday when president Nick Bontis resigned saying “this moment requires change.”

Five-time Olympian Charmaine Crooks has been named Canada Soccer’s interim president, becoming the first woman and person of colour appointed to the role. The federation has also named Kelly Brown as vice-president of the organization.