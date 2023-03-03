abbyTV News of the Week, Don Lehn: March 2, 2023 – Mission School Board Takes Action against Action4Canada (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, Don Lehn: March 2, 2023 – Mission School Board Takes Action against Action4Canada.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this Week:

• Mission School Board takes action against Action4Canada

• While BC Transit took their job action – Mission’s Mayor gets on the board.

• A 91-year-old Abbotsford senior is mugged for her purse.

AND…

• Abbotsford Christian School takes a run at a Basketball championship!

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

