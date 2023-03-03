abbyTV News of the Week, Don Lehn: March 2, 2023 – Mission School Board Takes Action against Action4Canada (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, Don Lehn: March 2, 2023 – Mission School Board Takes Action against Action4Canada.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this Week:
• Mission School Board takes action against Action4Canada
• While BC Transit took their job action – Mission’s Mayor gets on the board.
• A 91-year-old Abbotsford senior is mugged for her purse.
AND…
• Abbotsford Christian School takes a run at a Basketball championship!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™