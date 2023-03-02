Riders and Spectators Invited to Tuesday Night Practices with Lower Mainland Motocross Club

Mission —The Lower Mainland Motocross club invites new riders to join Tuesday night practices at the Mission Raceway Motocross Track after operating at a limited capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting March 28, riders of all levels and ages are invited to come and practice their motocross skills. The sessions will run from 4pm to dusk, and feature a variety of terrain and challenges for riders to hone their skills.

The practice sessions are designed to be a fun and safe environment for riders to learn and improve their motocross techniques. Experienced riders and volunteers will be on hand to provide guidance and instruction to the less experienced riders.

The track facilities include an area for spectators, a concession, parking and bike wash stations for riders.

“We have a great team working to make the track awesome and introduce some new, fun activities this year,” said Dan Dueck, President of the Lower Mainland Motocross Club. “Some great talent has developed right here in Mission and we are excited to offer the community a format to continue to grow their skills and have fun”.

Tuesday night practice schedule for 2023:

• March 28

• April 4

• April 18

• April 25

• May 2

• May 9

• May 30

• June 6

• June 20

• June 27

• July 11

• July 18

• July 25

• September 12

• September 19

• September 26

• October 10

• October 17

• October 24

You can follow the Lower Mainland Motocross club on Facebook and Instagram for updates and it is encouraged that those who are interested in riding reach out with any questions they have.