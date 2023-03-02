Mounties/AbbyPD Taking the Polar Plunge – Supporting Special Olympics – Thursday March 2

Cultus Lake – Chilliwack RCMP officers and staff are preparing for an icy dip in Cultus Lake in support of Special Olympics athletes in BC.

At 11AM on Thursday March 2 at Main Beach in Cultus Lake, members of the Chilliwack RCMP, and staff, along with other local supporters will brave the icy waters of Cultus Lake to raise money and awareness for the exceptional athletes of the Special Olympics BC.

This year marks the first time the Chilliwack RCMP will take the plunge. Staff Sergeant Grant Floris, organizer of the event commented, We are proud to participate in this year’s Polar Plunge. The dedication and training of the athletes is inspirational to us all. That is why it is so important to raise awareness and funds to help rebuild Special Olympics programs. Staff Sergeant Floris also wishes to thank the Cultus Lake Park Board for their support of this event.

Fundraising is underway for the annual Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics BC. Donations can be made online and will help support sport, youth, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This year, the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC will play a vital role in helping athletes reconnect with their friends and the SOBC community. The pandemic has had a long-lasting impact on the athletes and support is needed to rebuild year-round, in-person sport programs that create empowering connections.

It means confidence and friends, says Chilliwack-based athlete Betty Coleman, silver medal Olympian in five-pin bowling. No matter what I do in life and what challenges I face, I just put my best foot forward and help others when needed.

For more information or to sponsor the Chilliwack team, visit: Chilly-wack Real Cold Mountie Plungers (RCMP) | PolarPlunge SOBC (crowdchange.ca).

AbbyPD is also taking the plunge. They will be at Albert Dyck Park in Abbotsford at 3PM (31545 Walmsley Avenue) The link for their fundraiser is here.

For more information, visit the link below:https://t.co/JBIf4nPT8u pic.twitter.com/aBSNUW4luo — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 1, 2023