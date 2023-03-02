Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Teen – 14 Year Old Elizabeth Sebastiano

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Elizabeth Sebastiano, who was reported missing on February 28.



Description of Elizabeth:



• Caucasian female

• 14 years old

• 5 ft 8 in

• 165 lbs

• dyed red hair

• brown eyes



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth Sebastiano is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Mission RCMP/Elizabeth Sebastiano