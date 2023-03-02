Skip to content

Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Teen – 14 Year Old Elizabeth Sebastiano

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Elizabeth Sebastiano, who was reported missing on February 28.

Description of Elizabeth:

• Caucasian female
• 14 years old
• 5 ft 8 in
• 165 lbs
• dyed red hair
• brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth Sebastiano is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Mission RCMP/Elizabeth Sebastiano

