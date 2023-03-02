2023 Run For Mom – FV Health Care Foundation – May 14

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) along with the Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) are hosting the 23rd Annual “Run For Mom” to raise funds for the maternity department in support of mothers and babies. This amazing will take place on Mothers Day, Sunday May 14, and will feature a 5 km run/walk.

Over the past 23 years, Run 4 Mom has raised funds for the Maternity Department at CGH, which serves women in Chilliwack and surrounding area. The funds are used to purchase equipment and supplies needed to support the care of mothers and newborn babies.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event again to support our local maternity department,” said Liz Harris, the Executive Director of the FVHCF. “The Maternity Department is an essential part of our hospital, and we want to ensure that it has the resources it needs to provide the best care possible to mothers and babies in our community.”

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise in advance of the event. The route will take participants down the scenic Rotary Vedder Trail, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and rivers.

“We’re looking forward to a fun and inspiring run that brings together families, friends, and the community in support of our local hospital,” said Harris. “We hope to see a great turnout on May 14th and encourage everyone to register and fundraise to support this important cause.”

Registration for the Run 4 Mom event is now open, and interested participants can sign up online at https://www.fvhcf.ca/runformom .

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds for health care services and programs in the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District. The Foundation supports the Chilliwack General Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Hope Hospital.

For More information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.