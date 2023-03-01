Weather Review for February – No Surprise, More Than Double The Average Snowfall

Chilliwack – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack.

The month started white with 7 cm of residual snow remaining from a late January snowfall. For the next 3 weeks, with a zonal jet stream, weather conditions were mild and damp. On February 20 in strong and gusty south west winds, gusting in excess of 60 km/hour, temperatures peaked for the month at 11.3 °C , 2.5 °C above normal.

With a decaying La Nina, for the second consecutive winter, the mean temperature December to February was below normal at 2.78 °C.(Average is 3.17°C.)

For the 6th consecutive year, February precipitation totals were below normal, -30.24%.. However, snowfall totals were 280 % above normal.

The 2023 total precipitation to date is 232.8 mm on 39 days compared to the average of 458.5 mm on 36 days.

Snowfall – February 2023 – 47.6 cm

Normal Average – 17.0 cm